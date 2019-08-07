Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor MP condemns ‘antisemitic’ attack on Frydenberg

by Clare Armstrong
7th Aug 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A NSW Labor frontbencher has condemned "vicious" claims Liberal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg might be a dual citizen, labelling a High Court challenge "deeply offensive" and "rooted in antisemitism".

State shadow treasurer Walt Secord has attacked the Labor Party member behind a legal push to have Mr Frydenberg ousted from office on the grounds he is a dual citizen through his mother, a Holocaust survivor.

"I believe the attacks and claims that the Treasurer is a citizen of Hungary are scurrilous and deeply offensive," he said.

"It is important to note that one of the key figures behind the recent push is lawyer Trevor Poulton and it is no surprise that he is being cheered on by notorious Adelaide-based Holocaust denier Fredrick Toben."

 

The NSW shadow treasurer has played the race card against legal action being present to the High Court.
The NSW shadow treasurer has played the race card against legal action being present to the High Court.

Mr Poulton - a member of the ALP - who has prepared the legal brief of evidence to evict Mr Frydenberg from office, has also released a fictional book called The Holocaust Denier, but said he is not himself a denier.

Mr Secord said he believed Mr Poulton's motivation in pursuing Mr Frydenberg had "nothing to do with public policy".

"I believe the dual citizenship claims against Josh Frydenberg are deeply rooted in antisemitism," he said.

"I also agree with Scott Morrison, who has expressed similar views.

"That is why I add my support to calls from newly elected Federal Labor MP for Macnamara, Josh Burns, to have Trevor Poulton expelled from the Australian Labor Party for orchestrating this disgusting exercise against the Federal Treasurer."

Shadow Minister Walt Secord has backed Treasurer Josh Frydenberg against ‘antisemitic’ court challenge. Picture: AAP
Shadow Minister Walt Secord has backed Treasurer Josh Frydenberg against ‘antisemitic’ court challenge. Picture: AAP

Mr Frydenberg's mother, Erica Strausz, was born in Budapest during World War II. She arrived in Australia at the age of seven on a ship in December 1950 after being in a refugee camp and declared "stateless".

Mr Secord, who is deputy chair of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Israel, said Mr Frydenberg's mother had been made stateless by the Nazis solely because she was Jewish.

"They robbed her of her citizenship," he said.

"It is absolutely disgusting to claim that she had Hungarian citizenship when it was ripped away from her and her family during the Shoah."

Mr Frydenberg has repeatedly told media he has had "clear legal advice" he does not hold citizenship of another country.

More Stories

antisemitism citizenship challenge high court josh frydenberg section 44 walt secord

Top Stories

    'Obsessed' breeder kept 110 dogs in 'putrid' conditions

    premium_icon 'Obsessed' breeder kept 110 dogs in 'putrid' conditions

    News A WOMAN who became 'obsessed' with breeding dogs has fronted court after an RSPCA investigator discovered the 'putrid' conditions of her puppy farm.

    'Bigger and better': Annual festival at new location

    premium_icon 'Bigger and better': Annual festival at new location

    News Multicultural festival returns at the end of this month.

    • 7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
    'Glaring anomaly': Senator hits out over GP rule change

    premium_icon 'Glaring anomaly': Senator hits out over GP rule change

    Health Senator Chisholm has asked for the decision to be reviewed.

    O Negative blood in high demand right now

    O Negative blood in high demand right now

    News Urgent call for O Negative as levels reach lowest point this year