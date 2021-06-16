NSW issues more urgent exposure sites

New exposure lists were revealed after the new case in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

New exposure lists were revealed after the new case in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

New exposure sites have been identified after a new locally acquired Covid-19 case was reported in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

NSW health authorities have already demanded those who attended the screening of a movie in Bondi Junction isolate for 14 days and on Wednesday night a major shopping centre and two other sites were added to the list.

Those who saw the 1.45pm screening of the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard at Events Cinema Bondi Junction in cinema 1 on Sunday June 13 have been told to get tested and isolate for 14 days from the day of the screening, even if they return a negative test.

NSW Health has also requested anyone who at this venue to contact authorities “immediately”.

RELATED: New local case in Sydney

NSW Health on Wednesday night identified further venues of concern in Zetland and Redfern associated with the case.

If you were at any of the following venues of concern at the times listed, you must immediately call NSW Health on 1800 943 553, get tested and self-isolate until you receive further information from NSW Health.

Zetland, Coles, East Village Shopping Centre, O’Dea Ave, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm

Coles, East Village Shopping Centre, O’Dea Ave, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm Zetland, Taste Growers (fruit and vegetable shop), East Village Shopping Centre, Shop 39/2 Defries Ave, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm

Taste Growers (fruit and vegetable shop), East Village Shopping Centre, Shop 39/2 Defries Ave, Monday 14 June, 11am to 1pm Redfern, Wax Car Wash Café, 375 Cleveland St, Monday 14 June, 12pm to 3pm

Earlier, nearly a dozen other venues were added to the exposure list with authorities concerned the infected man in his 60s visited a number of sites while potentially infectious.

Those “venues of concern” are listed below, with anyone who visited the below sites at the time of concern asked to get tested and isolate until a negative test result is returned.

Vaucluse , Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Friday June 11 between 9.15am to 9.50am

, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Friday June 11 between 9.15am to 9.50am Bondi Junction , Sourdough Bakery, 500 Oxford Street, Friday June 11 between 12.40pm to 1.10pm

, Sourdough Bakery, 500 Oxford Street, Friday June 11 between 12.40pm to 1.10pm Vaucluse , Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 10.20am to 10.45am

, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 10.20am to 10.45am Bondi Junction , David Jones, 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12 between 11am to 11.40am

, David Jones, 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12 between 11am to 11.40am Bondi Junctio n, Myer Bondi, 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12 between 11.40am to 12.15pm

n, Myer Bondi, 500 Oxford Street, Saturday June 12 between 11.40am to 12.15pm Vaucluse , Washoku Vaucluse, 52 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 12pm to 1.30pm

, Washoku Vaucluse, 52 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 12pm to 1.30pm Vaucluse , Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 1.20pm to 1.50pm

, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Saturday June 12 between 1.20pm to 1.50pm Vaucluse , Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Sunday June 13, between 11.30am to 12pm

, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Sunday June 13, between 11.30am to 12pm Vaucluse , Rocco’s, 103B New South Head Road, Monday June 14 between 10.55am to 11.30am

, Rocco’s, 103B New South Head Road, Monday June 14 between 10.55am to 11.30am Vaucluse , Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Tuesday June 15 between 9.50am to 10.25am

, Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Road, Tuesday June 15 between 9.50am to 10.25am North Ryde, Celeste Catering Macquarie Park Cemetery Cafe, Macquarie Park Cemetery, Corner of Delhi and Plassey roads, Tuesday June 15 between 1pm to 1.20pm

The man has not been overseas, according to NSW Health, though he works as a driver transporting international flight crews in Sydney.

The new case revealed on Wednesday comes after a late night alert from NSW Health on Tuesday, sparking fears of a breach in one of Sydney’s quarantine hotels after it was discovered the virus had jumped between three returned travellers.

Authorities are investigating the source of a Covid-19 case diagnosed in hotel quarantine which has an identical viral sequence to two cases who were staying in an adjacent room.

“It is currently unclear how and where transmission occurred from a couple to another returned traveller who were all staying on the fourth floor of the Radisson Blu quarantine hotel,” NSW Health said.

All three cases have identical viral sequences of the Alpha Covid-19 strain, formerly referred to as the “UK variant”.

The new case works as a driver transporting flight crews. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The couple were asymptomatic and tested positive to the virus on June 3 during the second day of their hotel quarantine stay.

The other traveller returned a negative Day 2 test on June 3 before subsequently developing symptoms and testing positive for Covid-19 following on June 5.

All three cases arrived into Sydney on the same flight from Doha on June 1 and stayed in adjacent rooms in the quarantine hotel.

They were all transferred to the Special Health Accommodation following their positive test results, where they remain.

Health authorities are now scrambling to figure out exactly how transmission between these two parties occurred.

“Early possibilities as to where transmission may have occurred from the couple to the secondary case include on the flight, on transport from the airport to the hotel, in the lobby of the hotel, or while in quarantine,” NSW Health said.

“Currently, there is no evidence of further transmission.”

Originally published as NSW issues more urgent exposure sites