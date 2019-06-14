Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW ex-teacher arrested over student abuse

14th Jun 2019 1:34 PM

An ex-teacher has been arrested in relation to the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy at a Sydney high school.

Detectives arrested the 26-year-old man on Friday morning and he's now assisting NSW Police with their inquiries.

The child abuse squad began investigating in April 2019 following reports the student had been groomed and sexually assaulted by the teacher at a school in Sydney's southwest.

The 26-year-old man has since been sacked from the school.

A police spokesperson said investigations were continuing.

editors picks nsw student abuse teacher

Top Stories

    Man attacks Domino's manager over 'poor' pizza quality

    premium_icon Man attacks Domino's manager over 'poor' pizza quality

    News A MAN who attacked a staff member and robbed a store after making a complaint about a "bad” pizza has been sentenced to prison.

    WIN named a finalist at the Queensland Training Awards

    premium_icon WIN named a finalist at the Queensland Training Awards

    News Project officer talks about success in program

    72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

    72 hours of things to do in Gladstone

    News Markets on tonight and Sunday morning.