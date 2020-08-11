Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW has recorded its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in almost four months, with the premier warning the state is on a
NSW has recorded its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in almost four months, with the premier warning the state is on a "knife's edge".
Health

NSW confirms biggest spike since April

by Staff Writers
11th Aug 2020 1:24 PM

NSW has recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest state's spike in cases since April.

Four of those are from people in hotel quarantine, two are from Victoria and eight are linked to the Tangara school cluster in Cherrybrook.

"Any new cluster is a concern. I anticipate the number of that cluster will grow," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian urged people to be cautious about their daily activities and not take any unnecessary risks.

"This is not the time for complacency. It is the time to be on high alert," she said.

There are now 17 cases associated with the Tangara School for Girls, just days after the cluster was first discovered.

Originally published as NSW confirms biggest spike since April

More Stories

coronavirusm coronavirus nsw health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Key Mater Gladstone services to stop from Friday

        Premium Content Key Mater Gladstone services to stop from Friday

        Health ‘We are working with doctors and our patients to ensure plans are in place.’

        • 11th Aug 2020 11:59 AM
        ‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

        Premium Content ‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

        Property See the photos of the Agnes Holiday home that landed the builders with an...

        Letter reveals future of Gladstone’s Mater hospital

        Premium Content Letter reveals future of Gladstone’s Mater hospital

        Health A letter was sent to all GPs in the region explaining the transition post sale.

        Two-year-old inspires massive fundraiser

        Premium Content Two-year-old inspires massive fundraiser

        Community A Gladstone woman is hoping to raise thousands for the cause.