NSW breaks vaccination record

NSW has broken another daily coronavirus vaccination record with more than 14,000 jabs administered in a single 24-hour period.

The latest tally as at 8pm on Friday night marked the third daily record in as many days.

The mass vaccination hub set up at Sydney Olympic Park, which opened on May 10, has averaged about 5,200 jabs per day over the past five days.

NSW Health has set a daily vaccination record in four out of five of those days, scaling up daily jabs from 12,524 on May 25 – which was the highest daily number at the time – to Friday’s count of 14,190.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a press conference at the vaccination hub at Sydney Olympic Park.

There has been a total of 1,250,445 coronavirus vaccinations given in NSW. Commonwealth general practitioners have administered the majority of those – 838,611 – and NSW Health the rest.

“﻿It is critical to vaccinate our citizens as quickly and as safely as possible,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said earlier in the week, at a press conference alongside religious and community leaders at the vaccination hub at Olympic Park.

The leaders’ aim was to increase vaccination numbers among multicultural communities in NSW.

“Thank you to community leaders across NSW who have shown leadership throughout the pandemic and continue to provide trusted information to their communities,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The pandemic has been extremely challenging for everybody, including people of faith, with many of the normal practices turned on their head, but vaccination is our path back to normal,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said at the same event.

There were no new local coronavirus infections in NSW on Friday.

NSW coronavirus statistics, including infections, vaccinations and testing, are tallied by 24-hour periods ending at 8pm on the night before each announcement.

