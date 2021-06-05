NRL’s bench press beast makes his mark

He bench presses 190kg, squats 210kg and dead lifts 250kg, and now Titans behemoth Greg Marzhew is officially an NRL tryscorer.

He’s had to wait until 24 to make his first grade debut, so Marzhew wasted no time making his mark on his first game in the top flight.

After veteran Anthony Don was ruled out of the game with a hip injury, 104kg Marzhew was tapped on the shoulder to fill his place on the edge for Saturday night’s clash against Melbourne.

The winger’s NRL career was just 14 minutes old when he crashed over for his maiden four-pointer, catching a slick Patrick Herbert offload to find the chalk in the corner.

“He didn’t need the muscles on this occasion,” Fox League commentator Warren Smith said in his call of the game.

“Great ball from Herbert after it was Jayden Campbell, also on debut, who played the link man.”

“Plenty of energy and Marzhew on debut comes up with the try,” Braith Anasta added.

With his try, Marzhew became the first player to score on NRL debut for the Titans since 2017.

Titans fans have been awaiting the Kiwi-born winger’s first grade debut since news of his arrival at the club in 2020.

He first caught punters’ attention when the Titans posted footage of him benching a club-record 190kg.

Titan's player Greg Marzhew just benched 190kg 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HAi5sOte48 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) September 22, 2020

The Storm made it a perfect 10 wins out of their last 10 games to leave a gallant Titans finals hopes on the ropes in a thriller at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The Titans had one last play in the dying seconds that threatened to snatch what would have been a try for the ages but an errant pass by Phil Sami went over the sideline.

Melbourne’s 20-14 win at Sunshine Coast Stadium in front of a 7630-strong crowd was an error riddled performance without their four Maroons representatives but when they needed an injection, their big game players Jahrome Hughes, Nicho Hynes and Brandon Smith provided the required spark.

The Titans, without Origin stars AJ Brimson, Moe Fotuaika, David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, were able to lift to the level required to match Melbourne and were the better side for much of the second half.

Gold Coast backline debutants Jayden Campbell, son of Preston, and Greg Marzhew had outstanding debuts as prop Jaiman Jolliffe had the best game of his career.

Once again, Melbourne got the job done while under strength and while away from their home base, but they were made to work for it by a Titans side that refused to die.

The Titans, trailing 16-4 at half-time, came storming back into it in the second half with a magic Ash Taylor grubber setting up Patrick Herbert and Jarrod Wallace crashing over from close range.

Reimis Smith was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle on Jaimin Jolliffe in the 67th minute as the Gold Coast showed ticker and skill to go within a whisker of scoring with Brian Kelly losing the ball on the line.

Earlier, Jahrome Hughes sliced through to set up Reimis Smith for a try and Brandon Smith scored one himself and set up local Sunshine Coast product Trent Loiero in the first half.

A member of the crowd raced onto the field after the Titans had scored in the second half to narrow Melbourne’s lead to 20-14 and was escorted from the field by multiple security guards.

The Storm’s game went downhill from that moment as the Titans roared back into it.

Storm streak

The Storm are on track for another top two finish and can lay claim to being one of the great clubs in Australian sport of any era. The ‘next man up’ mentality is more than a mantra. It is a way of life at Melbourne. The Storm have been without Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant for the last month due to injury, and with the latter two now out with Origin duties, they have not missed a beat. Hynes, Hughes and Brandon Smith have lifted in their absence and ensured Melbourne’s continued success. On this occasion, they were off their game but were still able to get the job done.

The unfolding Covid-19 crisis in Melbourne will likely keep the Storm in camp at Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast for several more weeks.

Historic Titans debut

The Titans made history with debutant fullback Jayden Campbell joining his illustrious father Preston in club colours, the first father-son duo to play for the club. The 21-year-old had a nervous start with a drop from a bomb but hit back in style to chime into the backline and create a try for fellow debutant Greg Marzhew, the hulking winger who was once a professional hip-hop dancer. Marzhew made a bone-rattling and try saving tackle on Justin Olam in an impressive all-round debut. Campbell showed the elusiveness and zip that has made him a star in the Intrust Super Cup but it was his crunching tackle on Hynes to save a try at the death that showed he is made of the right stuff. Both debutants ran for over 150 metres to suggest they will have long and successful careers.

Titans unfortunate slide

After being in a season-high of fourth after three rounds the Gold Coast have slid to be 12th on the ladder and four points outside the top eight. That was probably no surprise but after the club received a dream draw, the Titans have failed to make the most of it. Coach Justin Holbrook will take plenty from a performance that showed plenty of spirit and fight.

Originally published as NRL’s bench press beast makes his mark