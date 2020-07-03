NRL to host Gladstone junior clinic

The NRL will be in town next week to host a League Star Holiday Clinic for children of any gender aged between eight and twelve. PHOTO: Jake Jones.

THE blow of cancellations to junior rugby league seasons will be softened next week with the NRL in town to host holiday clinics.

The NRL League Star Holiday Clinic is a two hour program for kids aged 8 to 12 of any gender that focuses on fun, fitness and participation.

Rugby League Gladstone chairman Richard Duff said the NRL also emphasise teamwork and communication during the clinic.

Some of the stuff the kids get to learn while being coached is working in small groups and teams, so it is all about communication,” Mr Duff said.

“That is what they get to learn so they can take that forward into later life.”

Mr Duff said it was positive the youth, who would have been looking forward to the regular season, can still get out on the field with their friends.

“It is good that something can be offered for the ‘leaguies’ out there to come and get their hands on a footy in structured drills,” he said.

“It is great and I wish we would do more of it.”

Mr Duff said it was great the NRL are becoming involved in the communities again.

“The local kids can pick up the skills and I think skill clinics like these are great initiatives,” he said.

The Gladstone Leaguestars Holiday Clinic will be held at Briffney Creek Junior Fields from 10 – 12 midday on Thursday, July 9.

The cost of the clinic will be $25 which includes a football and water bottle per participant.

Parents can register their child via https://www.playrugbyleague.com/league-stars/clinics/ or at leaguestars.com.