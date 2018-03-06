NRL tickets still available

A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand.

A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand. Paul Braven GLA180717OVAL

THINK you've missed the NRL boat? Think again.

There's still a handful of general admission tickets available for Gold Coast Titans versus Manly Sea Eagles Round 5 NRL clash on April 8 at Marley Brown Oval.

The Titans confirmed only 45 tickets remain at 3.15pm today.

Popularity for the match has been evident since tickets went on sale at 9am last Thursday with the 400 grandstand seats sold out within one minute.

General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children aged 4-14.

Tickets are available at www.ticketek.com.au.