Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand.
A view of Marley Brown Oval from the grandstand. Paul Braven GLA180717OVAL
News

NRL tickets still available

MATT HARRIS
by
6th Mar 2018 3:45 PM

THINK you've missed the NRL boat? Think again.

There's still a handful of general admission tickets available for Gold Coast Titans versus Manly Sea Eagles Round 5 NRL clash on April 8 at Marley Brown Oval.

The Titans confirmed only 45 tickets remain at 3.15pm today.

Popularity for the match has been evident since tickets went on sale at 9am last Thursday with the 400 grandstand seats sold out within one minute.

General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children aged 4-14.

Tickets are available at www.ticketek.com.au.

Related Items

gladstone nrl match gold coast titans manly sea eagles marley brown oval nrl season 2018 ticketek
Gladstone Observer
Man chucks a tanty, pees on cell floor and smears poo on wall

Man chucks a tanty, pees on cell floor and smears poo on...

News Man throws a tantrum, smears faeces on cell wall

Gladstone in store for a soaking

Gladstone in store for a soaking

Weather Random rainfall and strong winds are in store for Gladstone.

Father charged after porn movie molestation, rape claims

Father charged after porn movie molestation, rape claims

News Court: 'This happened a lot. It happened all the time.'

Businessman paid $45K for secret Government review of NAIF

Businessman paid $45K for secret Government review of NAIF

News A spokesman said it wasn't decided if the report will be made public

Local Partners