The Sydney Roosters’ are finally set to blood 17-year-old Joseph Suaali, after reports the youngster would finally get his first NRL jersey.
Rugby League

NRL teen phenom finally handed debut

by Andrew McMurtry
20th May 2021 7:29 PM

The Sydney Roosters are finally set to unleash teenage phenom Joseph Suaalii on the NRL with reports he will debut against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

Suaalii joined the Roosters last year after a tug of war between Rugby Australia and the South Sydney Rabbitohs saw him land on the Roosters' doorstep.

The Roosters revealed that Suaalii, who won't turn 18 until August, would be handed his debut in the clash at the SCG.

"It's been really clear to all of us that Joseph has been ready for the last few weeks, and it's time for him to start his journey in the NRL this weekend," Roosters head coach Trent Robinson said.

Suaalii went so close to making his debut in the Roosters clash against the Eels as the 18th man but he wasn't allowed to be activated despite five-eighth Drew Hutchison being hospitalised by knees from opposite number Dylan Brown.

As Hutchison was taken from the field, the 18th man could have been activated if the foul play was punished.

It reportedly led to the foul play crackdown that dominated the headlines this week.

