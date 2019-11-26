Menu
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Rugby League

NRL stars show off their beloved dogs

by Phil Rothfield
25th Nov 2019 11:39 AM
FOOTY players aren't always the rough and tough gladiators we watch each weekend on an NRL field.

Especially when it involves their much-loved canine companions.

This week Manly Sea Eagles star Brendan Elliot posted the most beautiful image of his cavoodle Archie on a bike ride around Centennial Park in a canine sack.

All season during their downtime,  players have been posting photos on their social media accounts with their dogs.

 

Nathan Cleary and Kobe.
Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.
Jack Wighton and Bruce.
Jarrod Croker and Jax.
Sharks star Shaun Johnson even flew his bulldog Ella to Australia from New Zealand when he first joined the Cronulla Sharks.

Blues Origin stars Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell and Jack Wighton also own bulldogs.

boyd cordner brendan elliot cronulla sharks jack wighton manly sea eagles nrl shaun johnson tyson frizell
