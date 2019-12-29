Menu
Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will face court in Fiji charged with indecent annoyance . Picture: Joel Carrett
Rugby League

NRL star to face court over alleged hotel incident

29th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
Parramatta winger Maika Sivo will appear in a Fijian court on Monday after being charged following an alleged incident at a hotel in Nadi.

The 26-year-old, in Fiji visiting family, was charged with indecent annoyance on Saturday, according to statement released by the NRL club.

"The club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.

 

"As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident," the statement said.

"We are currently providing support to Maika and his family."

Parramatta have informed the NRL integrity unit.

Sivo, contracted to the Eels until the end of the 2021 season, debuted in round one this season and ended up the NRL's top try scorer with 22.

eels fiji maika sivo nrl parramatta eels

