NRL star found in Warwick after brother's desperate plea

A DESPERATE search for former rugby league star Kyle White has ended in Warwick after his brother Josh put a call out on Facebook in fear for his sibling's life.

Josh, also a former rugby league player, issued a plea on Monday to anyone who may be able to help locate Kyle, who he heard was homeless and had no phone but was last seen around Warwick or Toowoomba.

"I am trying to locate him and check on his well-being as I am (in) shock with the picture I was sent recently of him," the post read.

The post went viral on Facebook, being shared more than 2000 times and receiving about 550 comments.

A kind truckie and Warwick hotel owner helped bring Kyle to safety.

Josh told Nine Wide World of Sports that a truck driver saw Kyle lying on the side of the highway and dragged him into his cab to take him to hospital.

But Kyle, 49, left the hospital and started drinking again.

After thinking his brother was dead, Josh said a Warwick hotel owner saw the post and told him Kyle had collapsed in the hotel late Monday night.

Josh took to social media to thank everyone who shared his post to help locate Kyle, who he said was in a bad way but was now going to get the help he needed.

"Thanks again to everyone it means a lot that so many people care," Josh wrote in the post.

Kyle is a former front-rower who played for the Bulldogs, Wests Magpies and Illawarra Steelers between 1989 and 1996.

If you or anyone you know needs support phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.