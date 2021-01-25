Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The NRL is investigating a brawl allegedly involving a high-profile player in Cronulla on Friday night.
The NRL is investigating a brawl allegedly involving a high-profile player in Cronulla on Friday night.
Sport

NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

by Russell Jackson
25th Jan 2021 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NRL is investigating a brawl in Cronulla on Friday night, allegedly involving one of the league's star players and a former player.

Channel Seven aired footage of a group of men shoving each other before throwing punches in a wild street fight.

While the brawl happened in Cronulla, it's not believed the player involved in the fight is from the Sharks.

The NRL Integrity Unit has confirmed an investigation is underway.


MORE TO COME

Originally published as NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

editors picks nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        Premium Content REVEALED: The 10 Gladstone suburbs owing the most rates

        News One locality owes way more than the rest - a whopping figure close to $2.5 million.

        Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Premium Content Major plan to establish Mackay and Gladstone hydrogen hubs

        Business They will be among four large scale hydrogen manufacturing and distribution hubs on...

        Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Premium Content Town of 1770 – COVID-19 delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty

        Travel “The town has become swamped with visitors who have now bothered to take the time...

        Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

        Premium Content Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

        News Paramedics were called to assist the victim on Sunday afternoon.