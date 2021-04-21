Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The NRL integrity unit is investigating a high-profile NRL star after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet.
The NRL integrity unit is investigating a high-profile NRL star after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet.
News

NRL player caught having sex in a public toilet

by Ben Graham
21st Apr 2021 11:18 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM

The NRL integrity unit is investigating a player after footage emerged of him engaged in sex in a public toilet.

The Parramatta Eels released a statement confirming the club was aware of an incident involving one of its players.

"We understand that those on the video have been illegally filmed by another person without consent and that an attempt has been made to distribute the video to media outlets and on social media platforms," the statement said.

"The club has informed the NRL integrity unit and is taking the matter very seriously, particularly given the potential invasion of privacy of those involved.

"The Club will not be making any further comment."

The clip lasts just five seconds and was filmed over the toilet door.

According to The Australian, the woman at the centre of the video is believed to be preparing to launch legal action against the person who filmed the video without her consent.

Speaking on Sky Racing radio's The Big Sport Breakfast, The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie said the footage was circulating on social media.

"The video is going around, I received it last night," Ritchie said.

The NRL integrity unit is investigating the incident.
The NRL integrity unit is investigating the incident.

"It looked like a sex act in a toilet. But until we know more. If we can determine the identity and if it is the player himself. There is more questions than answers."

news.com.au has gone to the NRL for comment.

Originally published as NRL investigating toilet sex tape

nrl nrl sex tape scandal sex tape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sign up for Healthy Harold Hundred to help stop bullying

        Premium Content Sign up for Healthy Harold Hundred to help stop bullying

        News Participants are challenged to walk, ride or run 5km a day, for 20 days, to raise money to stamp out bullying

        Prolific drug-driver avoids jail sentence

        Premium Content Prolific drug-driver avoids jail sentence

        Crime Ebony Carmel Williamson was caught for the fourth time in five years

        CQ trainer banned after racehorse death

        Premium Content CQ trainer banned after racehorse death

        News The Central Queensland trainer has appealed the integrity commission’s ruling.

        Margaret Worthington’s artistic journey in new CQ exhibition

        Premium Content Margaret Worthington’s artistic journey in new CQ exhibition

        News Margaret Worthington moved from South Africa to Calliope and began her Australian...