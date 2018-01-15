NRL hero calls for nominations at this year's reconciliation awards

THE Queensland Government and rugby league champion Johnathan Thurston are calling for dedicated individuals, businesses and organisations striving for effective change and reconciliation to nominate for the 2018 Queensland Reconciliation Awards.

The Queensland Reconciliation Awards is a prestigious program open to businesses, community organisations, educational institutions, government departments, agencies and local councils in Queensland that are supporting Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and non-Indigenous individuals and advancing reconciliation.

For 16 years, the program has been providing a platform to formally appreciate individuals and groups who are building a brighter and more inclusive future for all Queenslanders.

2018 ambassador Johnathan Thurston said he is encouraging people to nominate those who are actively promoting reconciliation in every region of Queensland.

"I believe it's everyone's responsibility to develop respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, to support reconciliation and create a community where all cultures are valued, respected and affirmed across all areas of society," Mr Thurston said.

The awards program offers a total prize pool of $25,000 across five categories including business, community, education, partnership and an overall Premier's Reconciliation Award.

Nominations for the 2018 awards close 5pm, Monday 26 February. For more information or to submit an online nomination visit www.qld.gov.au/

reconciliation.

The awards are proudly supported by BHP, Australia Post, Koori Mail and ABC Radio Brisbane and Queensland and are an initiative of the Queensland Government.