Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cronulla Sharks CEO Barry Russell. Picture: Brett Costello
Cronulla Sharks CEO Barry Russell. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Cap drama: Sharks fined, forced to offload player

by Phil Rothfield
1st Mar 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The honesty of Cronulla Sharks CEO Barry Russell has saved the club $500,000 in salary cap fines.

The NRL will shortly announce the club was to be fined $750,000 but reduced it to $250k because Russell self-reported.

But in a blow for the Sharks the club will play $350,000 under the salary cap for the next two seasons.

This will force the Sharks to offload a player before the start of the season in order to be under the cap.

The NRL has also determined that former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan will remain deregistered for an indefinite period.

 

NRL boss Todd Greenberg and Sharks CEO Barry Russell.
NRL boss Todd Greenberg and Sharks CEO Barry Russell.

The Daily Telegraph earlier this week reported that Cronulla would try and shed a mid-tier player such as Jayson Bukuya, Kurt Capewell or Jayden Brailey if they were forced to move someone on.

If other clubs fail to sign the mid-tier player on offer, Cronulla may then be forced to look at moving a higher-profile player.

Speculation is already surrounding centre Josh Dugan.

Canberra have indicated they would sign halfback Chad Townsend but the Sharks are reluctant to release their grand final-winning No.7.

More Stories

Show More
barry russell cronulla sharks nrl salary cap
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'I can't do it again': Sex abuse victim lashes out

    premium_icon 'I can't do it again': Sex abuse victim lashes out

    News A GLADSTONE man distressed at having to give evidence into the New South Wales royal commission into child sexual abuse has violently lashed out at his partner.

    • 1st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Police investigate house fire in Beecher

    premium_icon Police investigate house fire in Beecher

    News Four crews attended the scene at Pams Court.

    Quacking mad over free duck deal

    premium_icon Quacking mad over free duck deal

    News Find out how you can adopt one of these muscovy ducks

    • 1st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    SEE FOR YOURSELF: Free eye gazing event to be held tomorrow

    premium_icon SEE FOR YOURSELF: Free eye gazing event to be held tomorrow

    News It is described as a powerful "relational-based therapy”.

    • 1st Mar 2019 10:00 AM