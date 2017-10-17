NRL game will be an economic winner for Gladstone

THERE'S been no official dollar figure touted as yet, but luring the Titans to town is sure to deliver a windfall for the Gladstone economy.

Other regional centres in Queensland have witnessed first-hand the gains that can be made after attracting top-level events to their regions and there's no reason why Gladstone can't follow suit.

Mackay is a prime example, having held regular season NRL games featuring the Bulldogs in both 2012 and 2013.

Almost 12,000 Mackay fans witnessed Ben Barba's brilliance against the Melbourne Storm in 2012, while 6700 fans saw the Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights clash the next year.

Former Mackay mayor Deirdre Comerford said in 2013, "the highly successful KISS concert and last year's NRL Bulldogs match generated enormous economic benefits for the region and increased the city's profile and economic credentials.”

KISS members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer descend from above the stage in a cloud of orange smoke and fire, to kick off their Mackay show. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett expects central Queensland rugby league fans to travel far and wide to watch the match at Marley Brown Oval.

"I've been to Mackay to watch the Bulldogs play, I've been to Townsville to watch the Bulldogs play, so people will travel to watch rugby league, there's no doubt about that,” Cr Burnett said.

"We can already see from social media of our own, from the Titans and the NRL, people are already talking about coming to Gladstone.

"You can see people saying 'I'm getting my tickets, I'm coming to Gladstone' already. We want to make sure it's available to locals first.

"We want to make sure our Gladstone region residents can get in and get tickets.

"We definitely want to welcome our neighbours, especially from Rocky, Yeppoon and Bundaberg... and welcome our neighbours from Mackay, further north and the rest.”

The Titans match will be held in either round 3 or round 5 next season, likely to be in late March or early April.

The Titans' opponents will be revealed when the 2018 draw is released in the coming fortnight.