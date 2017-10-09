NRL game bid edges closer after officials meet

Titans player Jarrod Wallace during the Round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast, Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Titans player Jarrod Wallace during the Round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast, Saturday, August 5, 2017. DAVE HUNT

GLADSTONE has edged "one step closer” to hosting an NRL game next season after a meeting took place today with Gold Coast Titans and Gladstone rugby league officials.

Gladstone and District Rugby League president Richard Duff, operations manager Peter White, secretary Wendy Deacon, treasurer Jacquie Jones and Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett spoke with four Titans officials and a Tourism and Events Queensland representative via phone hook up on Monday afternoon.

Cr Burnett said the 40-minute phone call was a productive one.

"We're still working with the Titans,” he said.

"If this game goes ahead it will be either Round 3 or 5 when the Commonwealth Games are on.”

Gladstone NRL match bid - Marley Brown Oval Matt Harris

Mr Duff said the bid was a process and the GDRL "need to keep working through that”.

"We're one step closer to getting the game here and are working with the Titans on details should we get the game.”

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15.