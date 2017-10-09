29°
News

NRL game bid edges closer after officials meet

Titans player Jarrod Wallace during the Round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast, Saturday, August 5, 2017.
Titans player Jarrod Wallace during the Round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast, Saturday, August 5, 2017. DAVE HUNT
MATT HARRIS
by

GLADSTONE has edged "one step closer” to hosting an NRL game next season after a meeting took place today with Gold Coast Titans and Gladstone rugby league officials.

Gladstone and District Rugby League president Richard Duff, operations manager Peter White, secretary Wendy Deacon, treasurer Jacquie Jones and Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett spoke with four Titans officials and a Tourism and Events Queensland representative via phone hook up on Monday afternoon.

Cr Burnett said the 40-minute phone call was a productive one.

"We're still working with the Titans,” he said.

"If this game goes ahead it will be either Round 3 or 5 when the Commonwealth Games are on.”

Gladstone NRL match bid - Marley Brown Oval
Gladstone NRL match bid - Marley Brown Oval Matt Harris

Mr Duff said the bid was a process and the GDRL "need to keep working through that”.

"We're one step closer to getting the game here and are working with the Titans on details should we get the game.”

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15.

Topics:  gladstone district rugby league gladstone rugby league gold coast titans nrl nrl season 2018

Gladstone Observer
From ballet to Bathurst, Bonnie gets her fix in mechanics

From ballet to Bathurst, Bonnie gets her fix in mechanics

The 24-year-old was a mechanic with the winning Erebus Motorsport team

CYCLONE SEASON: Five cyclones predicted to cross the coast

A cane fied on Shute Harbour Rd is battered by winds in the prelude to tropical cyclone Debbie.

Weather forecaster warns that it just takes one cyclone to hit

'Comprehensive' safety probe over for Gladstone tug company

Tug ship Kullaroo pictured on June 13.

Investigation into "number” of tug boat crashes complete.

Two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy

Police and ambos have left the scene of a car crash near Miriam Vale

Local Partners