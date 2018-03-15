NRL event proves anything is possible for Central Queensland

Gold Coast Titans Ambassador Brenton Lawrence visited Gladstone on March 14 ahead of the Gold Coast Titan's match against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, in April.

FROM a small town in Central Queensland, Gold Coast Titans ambassador Brenton Lawrence chased his NRL dream.

Touching down in Gladstone on Wednesday for a visit ahead of the Titans' clash against the Sea Eagles on April 8, life has come full circle for the 33-year old.

Born in Mackay, Brenton Lawrence has played 103 games in the National Rugby League.

Ironically, it was for both the Manly Sea Eagles and Gold Coast Titans where Brenton plied his trade.

"I guess I was like any kid, footy was what you did on the weekend," he said.

"I liked rugby league, I had my start in Queensland as a little grasshopper in Mackay, and that was the footy I wanted to play when I was able and old enough to."

Brenton made his debut for the Titans in round 16 of season 2011, playing 18 games in two seasons, before playing 85 games for Manly.

It was in August 2017 that he returned to the Titans, where he chose to retire before playing a game.

Now an ambassador for the club, Brenton plays a pivotal role in promoting the game he loves, and encouraging kids to follow their dreams.

"When I'm sitting down with kids, I don't think you should say anything's possible, because it's not," he said.

"If you set your sights realistically and you want to achieve something, then it's about the choices you make and how you plan that out.

"Set short term goals on your way to achieving your long term goals.

"However, playing football is possible for kids out there, and if he or she wants to get to the top grade there's pathways in place to allow that to happen if they apply themselves.

"It takes a lot of commitment, focus and want to get there."

As part of his tour around of Gladstone, which was designed to promote the Region to the Gold Coast market, Brenton explored the Southern Great Barrier Reef and Gladstone Area Water Board Barramundi Hatchery.

He said it was a great experience to return to Central Queensland where he was born to help promote the upcoming match.

Brenton believes it's important for regional areas to put their hands up and host events, to build community spirit and show regional children what they can achieve.

"I didn't know much about Gladstone if I'm being honest," he said.

"I did a little bit of research on the way up, but to be able to come here and see some of the best Gladstone has to offer, I'm sold.

"Gladstone's put on a good show for the Sea Eagles and the Titans, and already being sold out I'm sure the atmosphere will be electric."