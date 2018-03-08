CONFIDENTIAL: Why cost to host NRL match remains under wraps

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett, Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley, at Marley Brown Oval announcing ticketing details for the Round 5 NRL clash between the Titans and Manly Sea Eagles in Gladstone on April 8.

THE full cost of bringing an NRL game to Gladstone will be released, eventually.

That's the message from Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett after council discussed the issue at its general meeting at Boyne Island this week.

The item was listed as confidential at Tuesday's meeting, meaning discussions took took place behind closed doors in accordance with Section 275 (1) of the Local Government Regulation Act of 2012.

The discussion was in relation to the GRC budget and costs involved with hosting a Gold Coast Titans home game at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval on April 8.

Cr Burnett said the full costs involved will "absolutely" be released after the event but council's hands were tied at the moment due to a confidentially agreement involving the Titans.

"I'd love to put it into the public arena how much is involved but there's a confidentially clause between the Titans and Tourism and Events Queensland," Cr Burnett said.

"It's annoying and frustrating because from our point of view we'd be more than happy for everyone to know the costs involved.

"We've told them all along that we agree to this being confidential but at the end of the day budgetary matters from council are public.

"It's a commercial and confidence issue for the Titans about how much they require to make a game profitable and successful for them and they don't want their opposition to know these things.

"I get that and that's why we've got to be mindful of what we're doing but we're also spending ratepayers' money and ratepayers will know what the total cost to council was."

Gold Coast Titans chief executive officer Graham Annesley was tight-lipped on the costs involved when asked about the issue when visiting Marley Brown Oval on February 28.

"It's a very expensive exercise - I can't put a dollar figure on it off the top of my head," he said.

"Taking an NRL competition game with all the broadcast infrastructure that's required - Fox Sports will be in town with their full production line-up.

"We've obviously got to get both teams in town so they're here for a couple of days, you've got airfares, accommodation, meals, the infrastructure that's been put in by the council to make the event possible - it's an expensive event to stage that's why it needs to be financially successful.

"As far as NRL clubs are concerned, we only make our revenue from our own home competition games and the only reason this game has been possible has been through the support of the Mayor and the council but also Tourism and Events Queensland.

"Clearly we're not going to generate as much revenue from gate receipts here as we would at our regular home ground so it's the additional support through the council and TEQ that make it happen so we're very grateful for that."

The Gladstone match will be played in Round 5 when the Titans tackle the Manly Sea Eagles at 2pm on April 8.

Only a handful of general admission tickets remain on sale via www.ticketek.com.au.