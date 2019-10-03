NRL cost is still a secret

MAYOR Matt Burnett has reiterated he’d “love to disclose” how much Gladstone Regional Council paid to secure last year’s NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles.

However, Cr Burnett’s lips must remain sealed due to a confidentiality agreement between GRC and Tourism and Events Queensland.

“It was less than people thought, because we had it heavily subsidised by the Queensland Government due to the Commonwealth Games,” Cr Burnett said.

“If we tried to buy that game on our own it would have been very expensive.

“We got that game really cheap and I’d love nothing more than for that to be disclosed, but we signed a confidentiality agreement and I’m not going to be the guy who breaks it.

“Obviously it cost more than the rugby union, but the benefit to the community was threefold.

“That kickstarted us to get Brisbane Roar, the NRL Touch Premiership and the National Rugby Championship.”

The game, held on April 8 last year, drew 5136 fans.