NRL and AFL to Big Bash

NICK KOSSATCH
| 24th Feb 2017 5:39 PM
Mudcrabs' Joe Walsh and Brothers' Brandon Steele inspect the pitch ahead of the T20 match.
Mudcrabs' Joe Walsh and Brothers' Brandon Steele inspect the pitch ahead of the T20 match. Mike Richards GLA230217CRIK

CRICKET: Gladstone Mudcrabs Aussie Rules player Joe Walsh is bullish in what may happen tonight.

The Muddies take on the burly men from the Gladstone Brothers Rugby League Club in the inaugural T20 AFL v NRL cricket match from 6pm tomorrow at Clinton Oval.

Ex-Mudcrabs playing coach Walsh said several players have tuned up last night.

"We've organised to have a bit of a hit and apart from a couple, none of us have played cricket for about six years,” Walsh said.

Mudcrabs have 'recruited' a gun cricketer and he may well decide the result.

"Jason Batchelor will play for us and obviously Aaron Barrett previously played for Yaralla,” Walsh said.

Barrett has since retired from playing with Yaralla while Batchelor is still scoring runs and taking wickets as captain of the Yaralla A-grade side.

Walsh said another X-factor is Zac Jahn.

"He rates himself in any sport that he plays,” Walsh laughed.

Steele hopes for an upset and mentioned that the Brothers cricket side may have a surprise packet of their own.

"I think we have one person who actually plays and that's Kale Robertson and he's our star all-rounder,” Steele said.

Clinton Oval curator Douglas Johnson said the pitch promises plenty of runs.

"It is true and correct and it will have even bounce,” Johnson said.

"If they know how to play cricket, then there's 150 to 180 runs...and that's per innings.”

Gladstone Observer

