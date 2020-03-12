Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

NQ cop sacked after using excess force on young crim

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Mar 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A middle-aged police officer has been dismissed from the force after using excessive force on a juvenile who was being held in a watch house.

The 53-year-old senior constable from Northern Region was dismissed from the Queensland Police Service yesterday after an investigation was launched into the incidents from April 2018.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement the juvenile detainee was being held in a watch house when the officer used excessive force on them.

The statement said police informed the public of the dismissal in keeping with the commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability within the police force.

More Stories

Show More
dismissed excessive force juvenile police officer sacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: GP’s verdict on $100m telehealth service

        premium_icon Coronavirus: GP’s verdict on $100m telehealth service

        News The new $100 million Medicare service is for people in home isolation or quarantine as a result of coronavirus, to receive consultations via phone or video.

        CRIME CRACKDOWN: What about Gladstone?

        premium_icon CRIME CRACKDOWN: What about Gladstone?

        Crime While our neighbours in Rockhampton are part of a youth crime crackdown trial an MP...

        Indigenous festival to be true reconciliation event

        premium_icon Indigenous festival to be true reconciliation event

        News A NEW three-day festival will celebrate more than 60,000 years of Aboriginal...

        RAISE THE ROOF: Funds needed for creative hub

        premium_icon RAISE THE ROOF: Funds needed for creative hub

        Art & Theatre Gladstone’s favourite creative hub has a problem that keeps shutting down events...