Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Now is not the time to leave Queensland: Premier

by Domanii Cameron
28th Jul 2020 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said people should not be travelling to NSW at the moment.

"Now is not the time to leave Queensland," she said.

Announcing today that once again no new coronavirus cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, Ms Palaszczuk said the Government would act swiftly on the borders.

"We will not hesitate to slam the borders shut if there is an outbreak of community transmission in Sydney," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Government was constantly making sure the state was ready, acknowledging it was a huge job for authorities including police.

"I would advise Queenslanders at the moment to not travel to New South Wales," she said.


Queensland's total cases recorded so far total 1076, of which 1063 have recovered. Five cases remain active.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was surprised people were trying to illegally cross Queensland's border.

"I think, you know, people should use their common sense and they just shouldn't do it," she said.

"The rules are there, the rules are tough and the rules are being enforced."

Meanwhile it is not known whether any other frontline workers will be granted special pandemic leave yet, with the Premier saying Health Minister Steven Miles was continuing discussions.

It comes after teachers and police were granted extra time off, with Ms Palaszczuk last week revealing the Government would look at giving it to health workers as well.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free Australian mobile service launches in CQ

        premium_icon Free Australian mobile service launches in CQ

        Business Discounted plans for defence force staff and emergency services a key feature of new provider.

        Seniors Week going digital for first time in history

        premium_icon Seniors Week going digital for first time in history

        News This year’s Seniors Week will be the first held virtually in its 60-year history...

        Grandson’s birth memorable for the wrong reasons

        premium_icon Grandson’s birth memorable for the wrong reasons

        Crime The man will remember the day for all the wrong reasons after he was pulled over by...

        Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

        Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

        News New online product to highlight the top stories as they would appear in the...