NOW HIRING: New cafe almost ready to open doors

WHILE the world has largely come to a halt, coronavirus restrictions haven’t stopped construction for the new East Shores 1B waterfront cafe.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has confirmed construction for Auckland House is well under way, with the project in its final stages of construction.

A Gladstone Ports Corporations spokesperson said the cafe was on schedule and landscaping works were progressing well.

“A bird’s-eye view of the precinct’s progress can be gained from Auckland Hill Lookout,” the spokesperson said.

The Light Group, which owns Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar, won the tender for the cafe in March.

Directors Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino said they were excited to open Gladstone’s first microbrewery.

“It has been a challenging month for a lot of people but seeing communities like Gladstone rally behind their business community is encouraging,” Mr Hawkins said.

“We look forward to welcoming locals to Auckland House as soon as possible.”

Mr Hawkins said Auckland House would offer 40 new jobs for Gladstone.

“We are looking forward to meeting baristas, chefs, bartenders and waitstaff in the coming weeks,” he said.

The waterfront cafe was ­expected to open in June but measures to limit the spread of the virus meant the opening date might have to be postponed.

GPC said they would continue to monitor the coronavirus situation before deciding on an opening date.

“In line with advice once ­restrictions are lifted and ­construction finalised, Auckland House will open to the public, however it is too premature to predict an opening date,” they said.

Once open, the seven-­days-a-week venue will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu will be seafood, homemade pizzas, wine, coffee and a core line-up of six beers.

If you are interested in working at Auckland House, send your resume to info@ aucklandhouse.co.

Managerial positions are also available.