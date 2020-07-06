NOW HIRING: Jobs available in the Gladstone region right now

There are nine jobs in the Gladstone region currently available.

LOOKING for a job? Here are nine jobs available in the Gladstone region right now.

Barney Point Butcher – Junior Labourer/Butcher Assistant

Barney Point Butcher is looking for a motivated, reliable and tidy junior to join its team. Possible apprenticeship for the right applicant. Apply in person with a resume at 31 Young St, Barney Point QLD 4680.

Tracy Taylor Pty Ltd – Physiotherapist

Tracy Taylor Physiotherapy is looking for a full-time physiotherapist, preferably experienced, who is registered to work in Australia, has a driver’s licence and an outgoing personality.

The successful applicant will be able to gain experience at this practice in any area of physiotherapy. Apply here.

Cafe Spinnaker Park – Casual position available for experienced chef/cook

Cafe Spinnaker Park is looking for an experienced chef/cook to join its team. If you are available for a seven day roster, and enjoy a fast paced environment with a great team, apply via email cafespinnakerparkgladstone@gmail.com

Day shift only position.

Fire Panel Technician – Electrician

ESA Fire is seeking an experienced trade qualified electrician/fire panel tech to join its team. The successful candidate will need to interact professionally with clients and colleagues. For more information, click here.

Banana Shire Council – Administration Officer

Banana Shire Council is seeking an experienced and motivated individual to assist in the administering of matters related to Local Laws and Compliance within the Shire.

It is looking for someone who has a Certificate III in Business Administration (or relevant equivalent qualification/experience), Queensland C class drivers licence and administrative experience with regulatory compliance or state penalties enforcement/infringement. For more information, visit www.banana.qld.gov.au or call 4992 9500.

Gladstone Reef Hotel – Hospitality all-rounders

The Reef Hotel is looking for reliable, dedicated and professional hospitality all rounders to join its team. Experience with gaming, TAB, Keno and bars is highly regarded. Send resumes to grhvenue.manager@starhotels.com.au

Domino’s Gladstone and Kirkwood – Assistant store managers

Domino’s Gladstone and Kirkwood are looking for an assistant store managers to join their teams. Responsibilities include:

Shift running, cash control, customer service and conflict resolution, staff management, food safety duties, training and more.

Apply here.

Menulog Driver – no experienced needed

Menulog is looking for Gladstone drivers. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have the right to work in Australia, have access to a roadworthy car, scooter or motorbike (insured and registered), a driver’s license, an Android or iPhone with a data plan, an ABN number and own a commercial-grade, thermal food catering bag. To apply, click here.

Sunglass Hut – Casual retail assistant

Sunglass Hut is looking for a new team member to join its Gladstone store. It is looking for someone who has an interest in learning about brands, experience in customer service, interest in future development and career progression, and is available to work weekday and weekend hours. To apply, go to click here.