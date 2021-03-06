NOW HIRING: 130+ jobs on offer in bank recruitment drive

NAB are looking for more than 130 recruits.

One of Australia’s largest banks is looking to recruit more than 130 new employees that will have the option to work from home.

National Australia Bank has launched a nationwide recruitment drive to find employees in regional areas to join NAB’s Personal Bank Operations Team.

The new recruits will undertake credit assessments to help fellow Australians get into their new home through fast and reliable credit approval.

There are a mix of part-time and full-time roles available, as well as permanent and 12-month contracts.

Applications are now open for the roles.

NAB Executive Personal Bank Operations Graeme Sayers said COVID had changed the way the bank worked.

“Over the last year more than 80 per cent of our workforce have been working remotely and supporting our customers by phone, by video or online,” Mr Sayers said.

“The Australian housing market has performed much better than expected over the past six months, and we are going through a period of very exciting growth.

“At NAB, home lending applications for January were stronger than we have seen for five years and as demand continues to grow, we are focused on ensuring what our customers experience is as seamless as possible.”

Mr Sayers said NAB were looking at regional areas such as Gladstone in their search for team members.

“The ability to do these roles from anywhere provides great career opportunities for talented individuals in Gladstone and the surrounding region,” he said.

“NAB already has 2,000 NAB colleagues who are located in regional and rural Australia and we are looking forward to growing our regionally based team.”

Applications close on March 19. To apply, click here.