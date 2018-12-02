Menu
The Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach fires are now contained.
'Now contained': Deepwater bushfires under control

Mark Zita
by
2nd Dec 2018 9:00 AM

THE CRUCIAL fires affecting the Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach have now been contained, according to Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett.

On Facebook, he said the news from the incident control centre in Agnes Water is fantastic.

"Over the next 12-24 hours, crews will manage and strengthen containment lines before weather conditions deteriorate tomorrow,” Cr Burnett said.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have officially downgraded the bushfire warning level to 'advice', but asks residents not to return yet as conditions are still too dangerous.

"Roads may be blocked by fallen debris and road conditions remain extremely dangerous,” the update said.

"Police are patrolling the area to ensure no one returns.

"Crews are working hard to make the area safe in preparation for the return of residents,”

The fire is currently moving south-east towards Lindy Drive, Fernfield Road and Coast Road.

For residents in Winfield, the bushfire warning level is also downgraded to advice, with the fire contained along lines at Coast Road.

QFES also advises crews are no longer required at the Mount Larcom bushfire, which was near The Narrows Road.

Smoke might still affect nearby residents.

