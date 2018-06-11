Menu
BOOK AND BREW: Tamara Pryor at Calliope Library
Mums and kids line up for Calliope's book and coffee wagon

Gregory Bray
by
11th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

TAMARA Pryor is so keen to volunteer at the Calliope library she walks over five kilometres from Burua to get there.

"I've been volunteering at the Book-a-Latte coffee wagon for over a year now and love meeting new people," she said.

Also if council staff know I'm on they'll pop down to see what home baked goodies I've bought in.

The cafe, run by the Calliope library, is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30am to midday.

"It's really popular with the mums and kids on Wednesday mornings," Tamara said.

 

NOVEL IDEA: Calliope Library's coffee van
"It used to be run one day a week," Tamara said.

"But there are more volunteers now so we can open for two days.

"It would be nice to see it open more often."

Even if it means more long walks from home.

