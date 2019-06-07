Kyrgios in for nasty surprise at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios is through to the final of the Mexico Open.

Goran Ivanisevic has warned Nick Kyrgios to expect swift retribution from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as reprisal for the Australian's stinging critique of the pair.

Kyrgios lashed Djokovic as "cringe-worthy" in Rome last month, also slamming Nadal's "salty" attitude after beating the mighty Spaniard in Acapulco.

"I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked," Kyrgios said of Djokovic.

"Like he wants to be like Roger (Federer). I just can't stand him. This whole celebration thing he does after matches, it's so cringe-worthy."

Of Nadal, he said: "When he wins, it's fine, he won't say anything bad, he'll credit the opponent. But as soon as I beat him it's just like he has no respect for me, my fans, and no respect to the game.

"And then uncle Toni (Nadal) came out saying, 'He lacks education'.

"I'm like, I did 12 years at school you idiot. I'm very educated. We do things differently. Why can't we just accept that?"

Kyrgios could cross swords with either of the grand slam champions during the grass court season.

former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic. Picture: Mike Burton

If so, Wimbledon winner Ivanisevic says Kyrgios should expect a torrid reception.

"It's going to be interesting to see that match next time Rafa plays Nick or Nole plays Nick," Ivanisevic said.

"When you want to beat somebody badly then usually you lose - and with Nick, you know he's also going to be motivated to beat them.

Ivanisevic defended Kyrgios' default at the Italian Open, crowned by chair-tossing rage.

"I never throw the chair but I don't think you should be disqualified for throwing the chair on the court," Ivanisevic said.

"You didn't injure somebody, you didn't injure the crowd.

"When you break a racquet people are whistling.

"It's your racquet, you break it, you change it. What's wrong with that? You need a little action.

"OK, Nick was behaving badly there. He was trying to fight with the crowd. He was ready to get disqualified so he throws the chair.

But I don't think that's the end of the world."