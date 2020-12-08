Notorious sex offender Shannon Norgate returned to jail

Convicted child sex offender Shannon Norgate will be held in custody until January 13 after his parole was revoked for failing to report to authorities.

Toowoomba police arrested Norgate on Friday and held him in custody over the weekend.

He faced the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today on two charges of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

Norgate moved to Toowoomba several months ago and was being monitored by Queensland Corrective Services probation and parole officers after moving between several locations in Ipswich, Caboolture and Brisbane.

Earlier this year Norgate was convicted of sexually assaulting the two boys in Gladstone while impersonating a security guard.

He was released from prison after serving 406 days.

Norgate was serving a three-year probation order and a three-year good behaviour order when he failed to report to the Toowoomba Courthouse.

When he was sentenced in Gladstone, Judge Michael Burnett said Norgate's behaviour was "plainly predatory", "deviant" and "constitutes every parent's worst nightmare".

In November Norgate appeared in the Caboolture Magistrates Court where police prosecutors applied for a forfeiture order for his mobile phone.

The forfeiture order followed Norgate's October 23 conviction of breaching his bail by using the device which could connect to the internet.

