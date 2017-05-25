Notorious 'pirate' vessel on its way to Gladstone

LIVING HISTORY: Graeme Wylie on board his replica 15th century caravel Notorious. Below: The ship's iconic silhouette.

AHOY, anyone who's ever said to themselves that some day they'll just build a pirate ship and sail away from it all.

Graeme and Felicite Wylie are living your dream.

The Victorian couple have spent the last five years sailing the Australian coast in their replica 15th century Spanish caravel Notorious.

They've travelled from the Southern Ocean to as far north as Port Douglas, docking at towns along the way and opening the ship to the public for onboard and below deck tours.

IMPOSING SILHOUETTE: Graeme and Felicite Wylie's ship Notorious. Deb Neill Photography

"She does draw a lot of attention, whether it's at the jetty or on the water,” Felicite said.

"It's such an iconic design.

"(Caravels) were the vessels that enabled the Spanish and the Portuguese to cross the oceans and explore the world.”

Graeme spent 10 years building the ship from Monterey cypress timber he saw going to waste due to land clearing on nearby dairy farms.

"He started off building furniture, but that timber is really durable and doesn't decay,” Felicite said.

"So much of it was building up, it was becoming a bit of a hazard so he decided to build a boat.

"We love doing it, she makes people so happy.”

Notorious will sail into Gladstone early on Saturday morning and be open to the public from 10am-4pm each day.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children.

Notorious won't be the only ship coming in this weekend.

P&O Cruises' Pacific Jewel arrives on Sunday at 10am. The Feast on East Markets will run at East Shores to greet the ship.