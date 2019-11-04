Notorious au pair hospitalised and misses court date

Samantha Azzopardi has been hospitalised and will undergo an MRI amid charges of stealing two children.

Ms Azzopardi, 31, was due to face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday but has been hospitalised following her arrest on Friday.

In a brief hearing, her lawyer Karin Temperley said Ms Azzopardi was unable to have the scan over the weekend and remained in hospital on Monday.

Ms Temperley said that her client would likely to ready to front court on Tuesday, and had been "in good hands" while in hospital.

"The sooner the results are clear then she will be able to be presented to the court," she said.

Magistrate Ross Betts remanded Ms Azzopardi in custody to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ms Azzopardi was nabbed with two girls - aged four and 10 months - in Bendigo about 1.30pm on Friday.

The girls, taken from the Bendigo area, were returned to their parents after Ms Azzopardi was detained near the Myer store in Pall Mall.

Detectives from the Bendigo sexual offences and child abuse investigation team also charged the 31 year old with stating a false name and with stolen goods, after she was allegedly found with a passport and driver's licence in July which was stolen from a Brighton East woman last year.

Police yesterday said the investigation remained ongoing.

It was revealed earlier this year that a Brighton couple had hired Ms Azzopardi but discovered warnings about her online.

Ms Azzopardi has claimed she attended the glitzy Logie awards and was studying to be a paramedic.

Victoria Police was investigating reports she had duped families into hiring her as an au pair.

