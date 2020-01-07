‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

John Ramm and Steph Marriage with daughters Baylee, 1, and Georgia Ramm, 3, after the couple's major weight loss journey. Photo: Sam Reynolds

A SPUR of the moment decision lead this couple to a combined 60kg weight loss.

A year ago, Steph Marriage was sitting on her back veranda watching her daughters play and decided she wanted to have more active fun with them.

She got her partner John Ramm on board and together they embarked on a mission to get fitter.

Over the past year, Miss Marriage lost 24kg and Mr Ramm dropped 35kg.

Miss Marriage said it all began when she saw an ad for a six-week challenge and decided there was nothing to lose by signing up.

“I figured I only had something to gain if I really gave it a go.” she said.

She said the first few weeks were tough.

“Two weeks into the TruFit challenge I started to really struggle with sugar withdrawals because I was such a sweet tooth,” she said.

She said about week six, it all got a bit easier.

“If you’re exercising regularly your muscles get used to being worked and the feeling of being sore all the time gets less and less,” she said.

“And once you push through the first few weeks with your eating, it becomes second nature.”

Mr Ramm said the lifestyle change involved a mind reset, but he had not looked back.

“Before, I couldn’t play with the kids,” he said.

“All I wanted to do was sit and watch TV and now I don’t even like TV.”

Georgia Ramm, 3, enjoys watching dad John Ramm do pushups. Photo: Sam Reynolds

The couple achieved their goal of being more active with their daughters.

“We often go for hikes as a family up Mt Biondello,” Miss Marriage said.

“We’re working up the courage to do Mt Larcom with the kids.”

The couple said they had to sacrifice time with their children to make time for training.

“I felt guilty taking time away from my kids to devote to myself,” Miss Marriage said.

“You don’t realise until further down the track that it’s better for the kids in the long run.”

John Ramm before his he lost 35kg

For long term results, consistency is key, she said.

“Around the six-month mark when you start to lose weight and gain confidence is when you start to slip into bad habits,” she said.

“It’s hard to get back on what you’re supposed to be doing.”

Miss Marriage said like most people, her diet had a blowout over Christmas, but she switched back to her healthy routine.

