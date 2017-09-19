Nothing over $20: Inside Gladstone region's new cafe

A FAMILY-friendly cafe featuring a menu with nothing over $20 hopes to offer a point of difference for Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

Boyne Island bakery Bakin' BITS has expanded into the former Mitre 10 building to open a cafe focused on offering a cheaper option to eat out for the region.

Administration manager Jenny Cross said since opening Saturday the flow of customers was "constant".

The cafe is the result of about five months of preparation for Bakin' BITS owners Kathi and Glenn Wilson.

Mrs Wilson said the expansion of the family-run business was exactly how she envisaged it.

"We're not trying to compete with any other businesses in the region but provide other options so people don't have to drive into Gladstone," she said.

Eventually the bakery and cafe will have 50 staff.

Mrs Wilson said she utilised Gladstone region employment services to help people who were long-term unemployed or have a disability.

Head chef Josh Quinn moved to Boyne Island from Melbourne two months ago and said so far their most popular meals were the eggs benedict and eggs florentine.

He said they make everything in-house, from the bread and buns made at the bakery next door to the tomato sauce and mayonnaise.

Mrs Wilson thanked the support of the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands community and her staff.

She said the cafe was a community effort too, with the Boyne Tannum Men's Shed building the tables from pallets donated by Boyne Smelter Limited.