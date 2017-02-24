OPINION: Local woman's anger at 'jobs for the boys'

NOTHING new when it comes to for "jobs for the boys" in the political culture! It's not what you know, it is who you know!

Ex-pollies are guaranteed irresistible job prospects; taxpayers paying again dearly for their "expertise" and "experience"!

Beattie scored a lucrative job in the USA under his protégé and successor, Anna Bligh's Labor Government; Queenslanders paying his way and the lifestyle to which he had become accustomed.

Labor's past premier, Anna Bligh is given the position of new CEO for the Bankers Association.

Really, after leaving Queensland with an insurmountable budget deficit? It's like putting the fox in charge of the chickens. Walking away with lucrative pensions, perks and superannuation not enough?

Jim Soorley, ex-Catholic priest and Lord Major of Australia's richest city council, is now head of south east Queensland's Unity Water, on $365K annually, along with the most generous retirement pension of any mayor. Is this why many job applicants cannot find employment and can't afford to buy into the real estate market, while the divide between Australia's richest elite and its poorest is ever-widening?

Executives of Australia Post and our banks, generously remunerated with unconscionable annual salaries, stand juxtaposed to our nation's personal credit-card debtors and welfare recipients.