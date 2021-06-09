‘Nothing is going to bring Scott back’: Mirani mum speaks

Mirani father-of-three Scott Burrage was killed in a crash on Mackay-Eungella road. Picture: Kylie Burrage

A Mirani widow says the best apology her family could get from the man police allege slammed into her husband's car would be to effect change for the better.

Scott Burrage died at the scene of the crash on Mackay Eungella Rd between Mirani and Marian about 7.50pm on March 20.

Police on Sunday charged an East Mackay man, 33, with several offences including dangerous driving causing death and driving of a motor vehicle other than as allowed under interlock condition.

He is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Speaking just days after charges were filed, Mr Burrage's wife Kylie said the past two months had been difficult as the family came to terms with the tragedy and the family-run business had also struggled.

But there was nothing that could bring her husband back, she said.

"The best apology I can get from this guy is to turn his life around and in his own sphere of influence make the world better," Mrs Burrage said.

"For me personally, restorative justice isn't possible in a case like this.

"Nothing is going to bring Scott back, nothing is going to fix what happened."

Mrs Burrage is still living in Mirani with their three daughters Jasmine, Alana and Esther.

"I've had some interesting conversations with the children; trying to explain this process to them is not easy," she said.

"We're doing the best we can."

Mirani father-of-three Scott Burrage was killed in a crash on Mackay-Eungella road. Picture: Kylie Burrage

But Mrs Burrage said she was grateful to have her family close-by with her sister and brother-in-law temporarily moving to the region for support.

Mr Burrage's mother Kaye Burrage is also close-by in Marian and the pair is continuing to work in the family businesses Blacklist Prints and Grandpa's Toys.

"We've had to shut down our store in Caneland Central and close some of our business operations such as Drone Sales," Mrs Burrage said.

"We have appreciated the support the community has shown our family businesses Blacklist Prints and Grandpa's toys."

