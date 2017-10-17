'Nothing happened' Says Gladstone woman as she wipes blood off face

AFTER police received two phone calls one after the other with reports of a domestic disturbance at a Calliope home, they decided to send some officers out.

When officers approached the residence they heard muffled arguing from inside; but the two sure sounds of a man and woman's voice.

And one distinct sentence: "You won't find my DNA anywhere on it - you did it...”

It prompted police to enter the garage, finding a man with two "superficial” cuts and a woman with dried blood below her bottom lip.

Those were the facts heard in the sentencing of a Gladstone man; charged with one count of breaching a domestic violence protection order.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court was told police were prompted to attend the home after one of the phone calls reported a woman running from the house calling for help.

When police arrived they heard the pair arguing inside the garage.

The man and woman were both "heavily drunk” and officers noted they both had domestic violence protection orders taken out against each other.

Police asked the aggrieved what happened, but the woman simply wiped the blood off her face and said "nothing happened”.

Officer's then asked the man for the story who told police "nothing” and he had cut himself.

He later changed his story and said the aggrieved had cut him, and hit her in the face to defend himself.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said while his client was arrested, the woman was told to leave the premises by police.

He said his client and the woman had been in a relationship for four years - and shared an 18-month old daughter.

The man was already on a 12-month probation at the time, however, was placed on a second - which would continue on for a few months after the first probation order ran out.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho recorded a conviction.