'Tattooed junkies': Horror as Gladstone mum's kids taken away

DARK DAYS: Young couple grapples with the loss of their kids being removed from their care.

A YOUNG Gladstone family says their lives have been ripped apart after officers from the Department of Child Safety removed their children from their care.

After eight months of uncertainty the young couple were struggling to deal with the separation and allegations they abused their children.

The stepfather, who asked to remain anonymous, said his partner had been "destroyed" by the ordeal.

The stepfather claims both he and his partner had been harassed, threatened and lied to.

He claimed the department had tried to break the couple up.

But he said by far the biggest "hurt" was not being able to look after his kids, who he fears were not being properly looked after and may never recover from the stress of living with carers.

"We are both really struggling and because of everything we've had to move house because I've lost my job over it and can't afford it," the stepfather said.

"I was depressed and wasn't in the right head space (to work) and with my partner not being in the right space I didn't want her to do anything silly.

"They said (my partner) was beating the kids and pinned everything on her but still they tried breaking us up ... they told her to break up with me or she'll never see the kids again."

The stepfather claimed when officers first came to their house they overheard one referring to them as "nothing but tattooed junkies".

A Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability spokeswoman was unable to verify any claims made by the family because child protection legislation prevented anyone "discussing specific cases", which could lead to the identification of any child.

Since last year, when Child Safety officers and police turned up at the couple's house in Gladstone they have only had limited visits with their children.

The couple used to see their kids twice a week but now that has been reduced to "once a week for an hour and a half".

"(The kids) look stressed out and (one child) has stopped talking, become extremely aggressive and looks like a cancer patient," the stepfather claimed.

"We usually go to the library which is ok but it gets boring for the kids ... we can't take them to a park or beach because Child Safety says they can't allow that ... they do sit in on visits.

"The kids (current) carer is really nice, which is good, but (at one point) they had six different carers in one week ... they were being handed out like a cheese platter."

The stepfather said having his kids taken from him had made him "ropeable, angry, upset and confused".

"Child Safety is more focused on meeting their target quota to get (its) funding by taking kids off anybody and everybody for the stupidest reasons," he claimed.

"They twist stories to suit them and get away with it."

If you are experiencing a personal crisis help is available. No one needs to face their problems alone. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.