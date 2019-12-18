‘Nothing better’: Gladstone girl making waves in the fitness

Bek Strachan from Gladstone has been running a successful fitness business.

Bek Strachan from Gladstone has been running a successful fitness business.

GLADSTONE-born Bek Strachan has been paving the way in fitness and business in Brisbane with an increasingly popular new form of high-intensity interval training.

The 27-year-old started Raw by Bek in 2016, a unique, pre-choreographed “to-the-beat” class, changing the way Australians view HIIT.

The studio features music-synched interval training designed to push members to work harder and see results faster.

Raw by Bek’s director and head trainer, Bek Strachan said her trainers each spend 2000 hours per year choreographing routines to ensure every burpee, lunge, squat, plank and tuck jump is strategically and rhythmically matched to the music.

“Music allows us to create routines that are fresh, unique and fun,” she said.

“There’s nothing better than seeing everyone training, in unison, to the beat of the music.

“You get the biggest results in the shortest period of time.

Bek Strachan from Gladstone has been running a successful fitness business.

“There’s something special that happens when you combine blood-pumping beats, revolutionary functional exercises, and a team of trainers who shift your mindset to a place that frees you, empowers you, and ensures you leave feeling on top of the world.”

Ms Strachan started the business at just 24 years old and now has more than 150 members. She recently celebrated its third birthday.

She said her classes were different to the usual HIIT workout because they create their routines using music as the inspiration for movement.

“Raw by Bek capitalises on the instinct to synchronise movements with music and channels this into a fast-paced, fun and effective workout that lifts our members’ moods and persuades them to ride out waves of exhaustion.”