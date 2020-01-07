BUSINESS downstairs, home upstairs.

This Harbour Tce property has hit the market and provides diverse options for the new owners.

CBS Property Group principal Jim Baron said the property would interest a variety of people.

“It’s not your stock standard home but it can be,” Mr Baron said.

“It could also suit a business like a solicitor’s office or people who need a few rooms.”

A chiropractic business used to be run from the house, but the owner has retired.

“There’s a lot of things there you wouldn’t get in a normal home,” Mr Baron said. “There is a reception desk which could also be removed to make an extra rumpus room.”

He said few other properties were comparable.

There are six bedrooms, with the option of turning the upstairs study nook into a seventh.

35 Harbour Tce is on the market for $399,000 and will have its first open house this weekend.

