Damian King and Jeff Caldwell show off the VMR rescue boat as part of the festival.
News

Not your average fishing festival

Sam Reynolds
21st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
IN A CITY with such a love of the water, it’s no surprise that Gladstone’s Volunteer Marine Rescue branch can get busy.

This weekend, it partnered with Gladstone Fishing Network to run the VMR Family Fishing Festival.

The network’s Eve Malone said the event ran from Friday to Sunday, with many activities available.

A rally up the Narrows educated boaties because, “it can be quite tricky in places”, Ms Malone said.

VMR president Mike Lutze hoped the event helped people understand boating safety better.

“It’s a different environment, you need to know what you’re doing,” Mr Lutze said.

He said the event would help put VMR on the map, ensuring people knew there was help if they got into trouble on the water.

