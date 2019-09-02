'Not welcome in here': Pay it forward jar stolen from bakery

Boyne Bakery staff member Kylie Levette and owner Caroline Ferris are frustrated after someone stole their "Mates Jar" used to help people at the bakery short on money.

A BAKERY owner was "frustrated” to have a change jar - designed to help people short on money - stolen from their counter.

Caroline Ferris said the Boyne Bakery's "mates jar” was stolen during the morning rush period around 7am.

"A guy came in and asked for an egg sandwich and I went and got him an egg sandwich and as I got up he said he'd forgotten his wallet and he'd be back in a moment and he raced outside,” Mrs Ferris said.

"When I got back the mates jar was gone and when I looked on the camera you can see it was there before he came in and it's gone after he's left.”

She said she had several customers who relied on the jar.

"I've got pensioners who come in who don't always have enough money,” she said.

"They'll come in every day and a few days you can tell when they get short on money because they depend on the mates jar.”

She said the jar was designed to pay it forward and filled up faster than it emptied.

She suspected there was about $30 in it when it was stolen.

She said she just wanted was for the jar and money to be returned.

"I'm confident I'd recognise the man again if he came in and if I saw him in here I'd tell him to leave,” she said.

"He's not welcome in here any more.”

She said described the man as skinny, wearing a grey jumper with a facial hair shadow.

"It's just so frustrating because we've supported people who haven't been able to pay,” she said.

"We don't like to see anyone doing it tough.”

The bakery now has a coffee cup with coins in place of the jar chained it to the register.

She said throughout the day at least seven customers have put money into the cup.

"Some people came in just to put money in the jar,” she said.

"One guy came in and put $20 in, it restores your faith in humanity.”