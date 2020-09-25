‘Not to be missed’: Council hosting business info sessions

GLADSTONE Regional Council is offering the local business community an opportunity to attend a construction trade service information session.

The session is designed to attract owners and managers of businesses that are interested in providing construction trade services to GRC.

The information session will promote recent Invitations to Tender for a range of construction trade services and provide attendees with guidance for submitting complete and conforming offers to Council for the Register of Pre-Qualified Suppliers (RPQS).

The session will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre in Hall A

between 2pm to 4pm on Friday, October 9.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck said RPQS panels would be established for Building Services such as carpentry, painting and tiling, concreting, electrical, plumbing and welding Services.

"If you want to learn more about the construction trade services tender requirements of Council, then this information session is one not to be missed," Cr Goodluck said.

"By being appointed to a RPQS panel, businesses can become pre-qualified to complete work for Council, minimising the need for lengthy quoting processes for small contracts (under $200,000 ex GST) which are time consuming for council and business owners"

Cr Goodluck said the information session would be filmed and made available online for those unable to attend.

"Attendees will also be able to submit questions with their RSVP, these questions will be addressed during the session," he said.

Please visit HERE prior to the October 6 to register your attendance.