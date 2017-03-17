'Not a threat': Promise to topple council over land's future

THIS is an opinion and only reflects the views of the author.

SYLVIA Smith of Yarwun you make a lot of sense and I think a lot of the oldies in this town agree. We have had many broken promises by council over the years for a village.

Up comes a chance of a lifetime to get a village in an ideal position.

BIG CALL? Chris Trevor threw up the idea of a sporting facility, but many residents have other ideas for the showgrounds.

If this council wants to give it to a sporting mob who already have many fields in the district I personally will go all out to throw a spanner in the works next election.

I still think the oldies have enough grunt to get rid of a few problems.

Please council don't take this as a threat it is a promise.

By the way the referendum suggested by Sylvia is a Good Idea.

Herb Linwood, Gladstone