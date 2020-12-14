Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christmas drinks brought Shaun Gary Cooper unstuck.
Christmas drinks brought Shaun Gary Cooper unstuck.
Crime

Not so merry Christmas drinks

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT was a not so merry evening when Christmas drinks landed Shaun Gary Cooper in court.

Cooper was pulled over driving on November 22 on Hampton Drive after he had consumed one beer and five rum drinks.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.114.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson told the court Cooper had been drinking after he and some colleagues organised some Christmas drinks.

Mr Gibson said his client had offered to take another workmate home who was too intoxicated to drive.

He said his client, a supervisor and horse breeder, was surprised by his reading and would be more careful in the future.

Mr Gibson said his client was of good character and was often seen as a “mentor” to the younger staff.

Cooper was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Read more drink-driving cases:

Alcoholic punch lands woman in court

Drink-driver’s double whammy

Woman refused to take drug test because her ‘mouth hurt’

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone drink driving gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        Premium Content A warning for Callide, Fairbairn dam users

        News The same warning is in place for those using Cania Dam.

        • 14th Dec 2020 1:52 PM
        Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        Premium Content Roofer in Biloela court on drug-driving charge

        News Daniel David Francis Smith-Nancarrow was intercepted by police at Monto.

        GPC receives international recognition for safety

        Premium Content GPC receives international recognition for safety

        News “The accreditation is a fantastic achievement for GPC’s pilot services and a...

        Push for paid umpiring for Gladstone netball

        Premium Content Push for paid umpiring for Gladstone netball

        Sport “This feedback will be considered at GNA’s 2021 Planning Day.”