Not so merry Christmas drinks

IT was a not so merry evening when Christmas drinks landed Shaun Gary Cooper in court.

Cooper was pulled over driving on November 22 on Hampton Drive after he had consumed one beer and five rum drinks.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.114.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink-driving.

Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson told the court Cooper had been drinking after he and some colleagues organised some Christmas drinks.

Mr Gibson said his client had offered to take another workmate home who was too intoxicated to drive.

He said his client, a supervisor and horse breeder, was surprised by his reading and would be more careful in the future.

Mr Gibson said his client was of good character and was often seen as a “mentor” to the younger staff.

Cooper was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

