Not quite everything goes at Anything Goes rehearsals

ANYTHING GOES: The nautical but nice production will be performed at the GECC from February 21-24.

FOLKS, I'm normally a private sort of chap but from time to time I like to dress up, put on some foundation, eyeliner and lippy then fool around with a large group of like-minded people.

Of course I'm talking about hanging out with all the thespians and creative-type people currently rehearsing at the theatre for the upcoming production of Cole Porter's Anything Goes.

Actually I think it was the title of the show that hooked me into signing up because I'm a sucker for anything going; and musicals.

Like most things I eagerly leap blindly into, there's a big difference between what I think I'm signing up for and the reality of the situation.

But this is one hell of a production.

Plus I've never been in a play so well organised.

We're two weeks out from opening night (get your tickets now!) and Jeannine our director hasn't had a nervous breakdown - yet.

Perhaps she's saving it for opening night?

Anyway I'm spending great chunks of my TV-watching time rehearsing my little socks off with over 60 very talented locals.

Who knows what their real names are?

To preserve the shreds of my brain's fading memory capacity, I've limited myself to only learning my fellow actors' stage names ( just the first names) so I can remember my seven lines of dialogue and dance moves.

That's right, I'm a dancer now.

When the Rampton dance coaches watched me cut the rug for the first time I could tell they were impressed by the way their mouths fell open.

Unkind people have suggested I dance like a man fighting an invisible and angry bear.

Well, they should see me now.

The unseen bear is now clawing me in time to the music and I've stopped crashing into the people around me; mostly.

Now, I realise this column is an unashamed plug for the show but I'm actually quite proud to be a part of it.

I hope you've been inspired to come and watch us strut the boards.

Because unlike some of the things I get up to in my private life I actually want people to see this performance.

Lippy and all.