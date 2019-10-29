Not our golf course

OPINION: The Club and its hardworking Committee are meeting their obligations under the lease but it has been made ever so much more difficult in recent years because Council have not been meeting their obligations

Just in case some in the community aren’t aware the golf course on Boyne Island is a public course open for use of every member of the community.

It is on publicly owned land and is leased to the BITS Golf Club which takes on the responsibility for its maintenance (excluding irrigation which is the responsibility of Council) and management of its use. The use includes occupation of the longstanding Club, a liquor licence, Pro Shop and player management (course use).

While the Club has some priority for playing members and special events it is also obliged to provide for non-members. In fact, social, Lifestyle card holders and visitors use of the course is far greater than Club members and the majority of revenue collected to run the course comes from this sector of the community.

The Club and its hardworking Committee are meeting their obligations under the lease but it has been made ever so much more difficult in recent years because Council have not been meeting their obligations in respect to the irrigation system. In fact, Council has decided to abandon their obligations altogether by a decision made last April to effectively destroy and take away your golf course.

I would have thought our council would be discussing ways of additional improvements to and the promotion of a long established community owned asset. Instead of having voted to investigate an alternative use for the land.