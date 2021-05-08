‘Not my proudest moment’: Pub brawler sentenced in court

Nathan Scott Findling, 27, pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm after he kicked a defenceless man twice while he lay outside a Calliope hotel.

Nathan Scott Findling, 27, pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm after he kicked a defenceless man twice while he lay outside a Calliope hotel.

A man who kicked his defenceless victim twice while he lay outside a Calliope hotel, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Nathan Scott Findling, 27, pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm while armed/in company in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

The court heard that on February 6, about 11pm, police were called to the Diggers Arms Hotel at Calliope relating to people fighting.

On arrival, police observed items of clothing and personal items strewn throughout the street.

Police subsequently viewed CCTV footage and mobile phone footage.

The phone footage showed two men repeatedly punching and kicking a man on the ground directly across the road from the pub.

Findling could be seen standing up into view of the camera and then proceeded to kick the person on the ground twice.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The assault only concluded when he was pulled away by someone off camera.

On February 15, police spoke with the victim who detailed his injuries and made a formal complaint.

The victim sustained injuries including bruising around his eyes, a broken nose, pain to his ribs and a deep laceration which extended along his left shin.

Findling told police on the night of the incident he was heavily intoxicated and had consumed at least 15 drinks.

Findling stated he was assaulted by someone prior to the incident and believed the victim he was kicking had been the one who committed the act.

Findling added it was “not his proudest moment”.

He was arrested and transferred to the Gladstone watch-house where he was bailed to attend Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne sentenced Findling to six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years.

Findling was also placed on a 40-hour community service order, ordered to pay $1000 compensation to his victim, and banned from all venues in Calliope for one year.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Unlicensed driver’s excuse didn’t wash with magistrate

– ‘Menace to police’: Man sentenced after drunken outburst

– ‘Learnt my lesson’: Drug-driver’s confession