CEO at Gladstone Airport Corporation Mark Cachia
‘Not lost one staff member’: Gladstone Airport on the up

Nick Gibbs
13th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
STAFF numbers at Gladstone Airport have remained the same through the coronavirus pandemic despite a substantial fall in flights.

CEO Mark Cachia said that while the airport "took a bit of a hit", he did not want to see local unemployment numbers go up.

"We have not lost one staff member through the pandemic," he said.

In welcoming this week's announcement of a $5 million package from the State Government to support regional airports, Mr Cachia said the extra funding would help encourage carriers to add additional services.

The money could also be used to entice additional carriers to regional airports, but Mr Cachia said that was unlikely at Gladstone given the current market.

Passenger numbers are increasing as travel restrictions relax, and he expects further improvements when the border closure lifts.

Measures including extra hand sanitiser, physical distancing and the continuous cleaning of high-touch points are in place and he said people could be confident travelling by air again.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the government was investing more in flights because it meant jobs for locals.

"Today's announcement gives the team at Gladstone Airport the funding they need to secure more flights to our region," he said on Thursday.

"The flow-on benefits for our community could be massive - providing a real boost for local businesses at a time they need it most."

